Leidos Lands Spot on Potential $679M NRC IT Support BPA; Angie Heise Comments

Leidos has secured a position on a potential five-year, $679 million blanket purchase agreement that covers information technology support services to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.
Leidos said Wednesday it is one of six companies that will compete for work to help NRC modernize modernize and rebalance the commission’s IT and information management under the contract.
Scope of work encompasses application operations, cloud, data center, end-user computing, maintenance, mobility and network support services.
Angie Heise, president of Leidos’ civil group, said the company aims to provide domain expertise and technology required to support NRC’s IT transformation effort.
The BPA was awarded through the Global Infrastructure and Development Acquisition Enterprise Services program under the General Services Administration‘s Federal Supply Schedule.
Work will primarily occur at NRC headquarters in Maryland, a technical training center in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and other regional offices in Georgia, Pennsylvania and Texas.
