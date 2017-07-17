Leidos to Integrate, Test Army Reconnaissance Aircraft Under Potential $64M Task Order

Leidos has secured a potential $64 million task order from the U.S. Army to integrate, test and demonstrate three units of the Airborne Reconnaissance Low-Enhanced aircraft.
The company said Monday it will integrate a previously supplied Mission Equipment Payload onto the ARL-E DeHavilland Canada-8 aircraft as well as test and deliver the complete ARL-E platform.
Leidos will also install MEPs on the second and third ARL-E systems, if the Army exercises the contract options.
The task order has a one-year base period with two nine-month options and work will primarily occur at Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland.
ARL-E is a modified DHC-7 fixed-wing aircraft that features communications intelligence/imagery intelligence; ground moving target indicator/synthetic aperture radar; and electro-optical and infrared full-motion video functions.
The Army plans to move ARL technologies to DHC-8 airframes in an effort to meet capability requirements
