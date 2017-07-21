Leonardo Subsidiary Secures $53M in Army Ruggedized Computing System Orders

A subsidiary of Leonardo has received orders worth more than $53 million in total to deliver combat computing systems to the U.S. Army.
Leonardo DRS said Thursday it will supply dismountable tablets, processor units, docking stations, interconnecting cables and ruggedized sunlight-readable touch-screen display units, which make up the Army’s Mounted Family of Computer Systems.
MFoCS units are designed for installation on ground combat and tactical vehicles; military aircraft; tactical operations centers; watercraft; and naval vessels to provide modular computing support for the Army and other services.
The family of rugged tactical computers also works to operate in severe environments and reduce fielding and sustainment costs, DRS noted.
The company will perform contract work at its Melbourne, Florida-based facility.
