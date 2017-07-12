A Lockheed Martin-built missile defense system has demonstrated a capacity to detect, track and intercept a threat representative intermediate-range ballistic missile target during a flight test led by the Missile Defense Agency.
Lockheed said Tuesday the test marked the first IRBM interception for the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system currently installed at Pacific Spaceport Complex Alaska.
Richard McDaniel, vice president of Lockheed’s upper tier integrated air and missile defense systems business, said the THAAD system works to protect U.S. citizens, deployed forces, allies and international partners against various types of ballistic missile threat.
The system used a built-in radar technology during the test and took down the target with fire control and interceptor launch mechanisms.
MDA collaborated with the U.S. Army to perform the missile defense test dubbed as Flight Test THAAD 18.
Lockheed-Built THAAD Intercepts Ballistic Missile Target During MDA Test
A Lockheed Martin-built missile defense system has demonstrated a capacity to detect, track and intercept a threat representative intermediate-range ballistic missile target during a flight test led by the Missile Defense Agency.
Lockheed said Tuesday the test marked the first IRBM interception for the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system currently installed at Pacific Spaceport Complex Alaska.
Richard McDaniel, vice president of Lockheed’s upper tier integrated air and missile defense systems business, said the THAAD system works to protect U.S. citizens, deployed forces, allies and international partners against various types of ballistic missile threat.
The system used a built-in radar technology during the test and took down the target with fire control and interceptor launch mechanisms.
MDA collaborated with the U.S. Army to perform the missile defense test dubbed as Flight Test THAAD 18.