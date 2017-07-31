Lockheed Gets $75M Army Contract Modification for Updated Apache Sensor Kits, Spares

Lockheed Martin has secured a $75.4 million contract modification to provide updated sensor kits and spares for the U.S. Army‘s Apache attack helicopters.
The Defense Department said Friday the company will supply Modernized Target Acquisition Designation Sight/Pilot Night Vision Sensor equipment under the modification.
M-TADS/PNVS is a precision engagement and pilotage system equipped with an electro-optical sensor technology that works to help Apache aircrews gain situational awareness.
The Army Contracting Command obligated the full amount of the modification from the service branch’s fiscal 2017 “other” funds.
Lockheed will perform work in Orlando, Florida, through March 31, 2020.
