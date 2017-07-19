Lockheed Martin has invested $1.1 million in Ontario, Canada-based artificial intelligence software company contextere to support the development of an intelligent personal assistant platform for aerospace and defense maintenance personnel.
The platform is designed to aid field service and industrial inspection activities as well as maintenance, repair and overhaul efforts, contextere said Tuesday.
Lockheed made the investment to meet industrial and technological benefits obligations under a contract with the Canadian government.
The defense and space contractor received a five-year, $504.3 million contract extension in July 2016 to provide in-service support to the Canadian air force’s CC-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft.
Contextere CEO Gabe Batstone said the company’s software is designed to integrate enterprise AI technology with industrial internet of things data.
Batstone added contextere is working with Lockheed engineers to further develop and test the Canadian company’s algorithms in the aerospace and defense environment.
Lockheed Invests in AI Software Company Contextere
