Lockheed, French Shipbuilder Open Office to Support Australia’s Submarine Devt Program

Lockheed Martin and French shipbuilding company Naval Group, formerly DCNS, have opened an office in Cherbourg, France, to accommodate submarine designers and naval engineers who will support Australia’s Future Submarine Program.
Lockheed said Sunday its Australian arm and Naval Group will collaborate with Australia’s defense department to produce a fleet of 12 submarines for the Royal Australian Navy.
The two companies expect the new office to add at least 50 Australian employees to work on the program.
Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull unveiled the new facility Sunday that will operate as “Hughes House” in honor of Rear Adm. Oscar Hughes, who served as director of the Collins Submarine Project.
“This office will provide a collaboration space for the Naval Group and Lockheed Martin Australia to work closely with our Australian government partners to provide the best possible submarine fleet to provide protection for Australia’s trade and assure the nation’s maritime security,” said Vince Di Pietro, CEO of Lockheed Martin Australia and New Zealand.
