Lockheed Martin has invested $3.9 million to establish a facility in Gloucester, England, that will develop technologies intended to help address cyber-related risks across the U.K.
The Cyber Works center is built to support the British government’s National Cybersecurity Strategy and Defense Cyber Program as well as a cyber memorandum understanding signed between the U.K. and U.S., Lockheed said Friday.
Peter Ruddock, CEO of Lockheed’s U.K. arm, said the company seeks to encourage collaboration among government, industry, academic and international partners on cyber research, development and training efforts.
Philip Hammond, chair of the U.K. National Security Council’s cybersecurity committee, said the country plans to invest approximately $2.5 billion in cybersecurity to meet the pace of online threats.
Lockheed also plans to support cyber skills and career development efforts in the country through the facility.
Lockheed Opens New Facility to Support UK’s Natl Cyber Strategy
