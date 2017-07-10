Lockheed, Saab Partner to Build Army Vehicle Crew Training System for Army

Lockheed Martin will work with Saab to build an integrated system for the U.S. Army to train crews of the service branch’s tactical vehicles under a potential $288 million contract awarded in April.
The team aims to deliver an Instrumentable Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement System Vehicle Tactical Engagement Simulation System equipped with Lockheed’s SciosLive platform, the company said Monday.
The system will be built to integrate with Army’s current multiple integrated laser engagement systems.
I-MILES VTESS will include detector and transmitter training kits designed to support armored vehicles, military trucks and training weapons.
Sandy Samuel, vice president of Lockheed’s training and simulation solutions unit, said the system will help service members conduct live force-on-force training activities with various platforms and weapons systems.
