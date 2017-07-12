The U.S. Navy has awarded Lockheed Martin a $41.8 million modification to provide lifetime support for the Advanced Electronic Guidance and Instrumentation System on the Australian navy’s Hobart-class air warfare destroyers.
The modification exercises a foreign military sales option under a potential $421 million contract awarded to the company last year, the Defense Department said Tuesday.
Lockheed’s mission systems and training business will help maintain AEGIS computer program in support of Hobart-class ships under the exercised option.
The Navy Sea Systems Command is the contracting activity and the service branch is obligating $5.8 million in FMS funds at the time of award.
Work under the modification will occur through November 2019 at various locations in Australia, New Jersey and Washington, D.C.
Lockheed to Provide AEGIS Support for Australian Destroyer Fleet
