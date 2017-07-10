ManTech International has received a five-year, $39 million contract from the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division’s Combat Direction Systems Activity to help maintain systems on U.S. Navy ships.
The company said Friday it will deliver support to NSWCDD’s documentation management function and computer build and installation program under the contract.
CDSA works to update and maintain systems on aircraft carriers, cruisers, destroyers, amphibious ships and submarines for the Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, special warfare, coalition and joint forces.
Daniel Keefe, president and chief operating officer of ManTech’s mission solutions and services group, said the company established new facilities at Dahlgren and Wallops in Virginia as part of efforts to expand the company’s fleet support offerings.
ManTech Lands 5-Year Navy Fleet Support Contract
