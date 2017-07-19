ManTech International has received a five-year, $21 million task order to support the U.S. Marine Corps‘ systems engineering, interoperability, architecture and technology programs.
The company said Tuesday it will work to boost integration and interoperability of systems across Marine Corps, naval, joint and Defense Department programs under the task order.
Daniel Keefe, president and chief operating officer at ManTech’s mission solutions and services group, said the company seeks to help improve warfighter experience through engineering and technical support services.
The company will also provide detailed systems engineering analysis services to the service branch as well as help the Marine Corps Systems Command implement technical policies and oversee technical investigation and planning activities for the Marine Air Ground Task Force.
The order was awarded through the Defense Department Information Analysis Center’s Defense Systems Technical Area Task multiple-award contract.
ManTech Lands Marine Systems Engineering Support Task Order; Daniel Keefe Comments
