A business unit of McAfee has completed a two-month evaluation of a Unisys-made operating system designed to help enterprise clients manage high-volume computing tasks.
Unisys said Thursday that McAfee’s Foundstone Services business has rated the ClearPath OS 2200 platform “highly secure” and the resource protection capacity of the system “exceptional.”
During the assessment, Foundstone found the software works to secure an execution environment and block malicious code from entering a computer.
The review also showed that Unisys’ platform also helps administrators manage user identification and access control.
Findings of the independent product security assessment on OS 2200 are outlined in a white paper McAfee prepared for Unisys.
McAfee Evaluates Unisys-Built Operating System
A business unit of McAfee has completed a two-month evaluation of a Unisys-made operating system designed to help enterprise clients manage high-volume computing tasks.
Unisys said Thursday that McAfee’s Foundstone Services business has rated the ClearPath OS 2200 platform “highly secure” and the resource protection capacity of the system “exceptional.”
During the assessment, Foundstone found the software works to secure an execution environment and block malicious code from entering a computer.
The review also showed that Unisys’ platform also helps administrators manage user identification and access control.
Findings of the independent product security assessment on OS 2200 are outlined in a white paper McAfee prepared for Unisys.