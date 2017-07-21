National Technologies Associates Certified Under Virginia Values Veterans Program

National Technologies Associates, Inc. (NTA) announced Friday the company’s certification in the Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Program. The V3 program connects employers with a highly-skilled, well-educated and easily-trained workforce.

“We are excited to expand our opportunities to recruit and hire veterans,” said President and CEO Mike Fraser. “NTA’s current workforce is made up of approximately 80 percent veterans and we are proud to expand our efforts and to be an example of how to hire and retain veterans.”

National Technologies Associates (NTA,) headquartered in Arlington, VA, provides core capabilities focused on program management, systems engineering, configuration management support, acquisition and sustainment logistics support, technical training, production engineering support, performance based logistics and cybersecurity within the federal services market.

