The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has posted a draft request for proposals on a follow-on contract for systems integration services to NOAA’s Research and Development High Performance Computing and Communications infrastructure.
NOAA said Friday in a FedBizOpps notice it aims to issue a final RFP in October and hold an Industry Day in Silver Spring, Maryland in line with the final solicitation.
CSRA currently provides systems integration services for NOAA’s R&D HPCC infrastructure under single-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract that is set to expire May 06, 2018, and has a one-year transition option that will run through May 2019.
NOAA considered integrating its follow-on R&D HPCC and operational HPCC acquisition requirements into a single procurement vehicle but the agency said it decided not to pursue the idea at this time.
Interested vendors can feedback on the draft RFP through Sept. 12.
NOAA Plans Follow-On Contract for HPC System Integration Services
