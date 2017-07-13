Northrop Grumman has won a potential $41.3 million contract to help the U.S. Air Force maintain the Battlefield Airborne Communications Node of the military branch’s Bombardier E-11A aircraft.
The Defense Department said Wednesday that Northrop will also provide logistics support for four Bombardier E-11A planes as well as subsystems and support equipment for overseas contingency operations.
E-11A is the military variant of the Bombardier BD-700 Global Express business jet.
Work will occur in Maryland and Kandahar, Afghanistan, through Jan. 23, 2019.
The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center received two offers for the contract and the service branch will obligate $3.6 million in fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance OCO funds at the time of award.
Northrop to Maintain E-11A Battlefield Airborne Comms Node for Air Force
