Orbital ATK has secured a five-year, $48 million contract from the Missile Defense Agency to help sustain Trident I and Orion rocket motors the agency intends to use in target and interceptor vehicles.
The company said Wednesday it will provide engineering, test and analysis, motor logistics storage and disposal static test, and flight test motor preparation support under the follow-on contract.
Charlie Precourt, vice president and general manager of Orbital ATK’s propulsion systems division, said the company has provided aging and surveillance support for motors of MDA, the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Navy over the past five decades.
The company will perform majority of contract work at its Magna, Utah-based facility.
Orbital ATK noted the MDA plans to use Trident I motors on target vehicles through the mid-2020s and Orion motors on target vehicles and ground-based interceptor vehicles for the “foreseeable future.”
Orbital ATK to Help MDA Sustain Trident, Orion Rocket Motors
