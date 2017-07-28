Oshkosh‘s defense business has received a potential $16 million delivery order to provide an additional 23 aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicles to the U.S. Marine Corps.
P-19R ARFF vehicles are equipped with the TAK-4 independent suspension system designed to support operations in off-road environments, Oshkosh said Thursday.
The platform also features the Command Zone integrated control and diagnostics system built to help users view performance data on vehicles in real time as well as troubleshoot vehicle problems.
Pat Williams, vice president and general manager of Army and Marine Corps programs at Oshkosh Defense, said the company integrated advanced firefighting technologies into the vehicle.
Oshkosh will showcase its P-19R vehicle during the EAA AirVenture convention in Wisconsin, the Marine Week gathering in Michigan and the Modern Day Marine event in Quantico, Virginia.
Oshkosh Defense to Build Additional P-19R ARFF Vehicles for Marines
