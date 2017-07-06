Parsons’ Carey Smith, Biff Lyons Participate in MIT Industrial Liaison Program Kickoff Meeting

Carey Smith
Parsons has participated in a Massachusetts Institute of Technology program that seeks to establish industrial relationships between global companies and MIT.
The company said Wednesday it conducted a kickoff meeting on June 26 with MIT in Cambridge, Massachusetts, as part of the university’s Industrial Liaison Program.
Involvement in ILP would help Parsons’ business units – federal, infrastructure and Middle East Africa – track the university’s emerging technologies and research efforts as well as take part in meetings with the MIT faculty.
“Our participation in MIT’s Industrial Liaison Program is just one example of how we are tapping into emerging areas of thought to develop innovative solutions for urban infrastructure,” said Chuck Harrington, chairman and CEO at Parsons.
Some of the executives who took part in the ILP meeting include Carey Smith, Parsons federal group president; Biff Lyons, executive vice president and manager of Parsons’ security and intelligence division; Gary Adams, Parsons group president for Middle East Africa; and Michael Johnson, Parsons infrastructure group president.
Parsons joined the programs four months after it collaborated with MIT’s civil and environmental engineering department to hold a workshop on research projects related to transportation, smart cities and infrastructure.
