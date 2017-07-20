Planet has entered a $14 million agreement with the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency to provide the Defense Department and the Intelligence Community with access to the company’s imagery of more than 25 regions of interest.
NGA said Wednesday that the one-year subscription agreement, which was made through the company’s General Services Administration Information Technology Schedule contract, will support ongoing foundation GEOINT, intelligence and humanitarian aid efforts.
“Our second contract with Planet demonstrates NGA’s continued pursuit of commercial GEOINT,” said John Charles, NGA senior GEOINT authority for commercial imagery.
“Part of our job as an intelligence agency is to assess regional stability and we determined last year through our seven-month contract that persistent coverage could help us do this more effectively than ever before,” added Michael Applegate, NGA Planet program manager.
NGA noted that the agreement builds on the agency’s partnership with GSA which covers the acquisition of Earth observation technologies via GSA Schedules.
Planet to Provide Imagery Access to DoD, Intelligence Community Under NGA Contract
