PV Puvvada
PV Puvvada, president of Unisys‘ federal business, has said government security professionals should be ready to concisely communicate their teams’ cybersecurity activities and strategies to senior-most government leaders.
Puvvada wrote in an opinion piece published Thursday on FCW that federal security officers should present cybersecurity information to agency and department heads in short, simple terms “that provide a general overview to agency leaders while also giving them options to drill down for more specific data if they need to.”
The concise reports will help government leaders meet requirements under an executive order titled “Strengthening the Cybersecurity of Federal Networks and Critical Infrastructure,” which holds agency leaders accountable for their organizations’ cyber risk management efforts, noted Puvvada, an inductee into Executive Mosaic‘s Wash100 for 2017.
He added that senior leader briefings should include a security strategy summary; a dashboard of key security metrics; top five current and future risks; and attack threats and controls.
Security officers should also prepare presentations and reports that include more details, a glossary of terms and examples of training modules and employee outreach activities, Puvvada said.
Unisys’ PV Puvvada: Govt Security Officers Should Prepare ‘Concise’ Cyber Reports for Senior Leaders
PV Puvvada
PV Puvvada, president of Unisys‘ federal business, has said government security professionals should be ready to concisely communicate their teams’ cybersecurity activities and strategies to senior-most government leaders.
Puvvada wrote in an opinion piece published Thursday on FCW that federal security officers should present cybersecurity information to agency and department heads in short, simple terms “that provide a general overview to agency leaders while also giving them options to drill down for more specific data if they need to.”
The concise reports will help government leaders meet requirements under an executive order titled “Strengthening the Cybersecurity of Federal Networks and Critical Infrastructure,” which holds agency leaders accountable for their organizations’ cyber risk management efforts, noted Puvvada, an inductee into Executive Mosaic‘s Wash100 for 2017.
He added that senior leader briefings should include a security strategy summary; a dashboard of key security metrics; top five current and future risks; and attack threats and controls.
Security officers should also prepare presentations and reports that include more details, a glossary of terms and examples of training modules and employee outreach activities, Puvvada said.