Quanterion Solutions has won a potential six-year, $47.6 million contract from the U.S. Air Force to perform basic operations support at the Defense Department‘s Cyber Security and Information Systems Information Analysis Center.
DoD said Thursday Quanterion will help the Defense Technical Information Center to manage DoD services, databases, systems or networks for the collection, storage, retrieval and dissemination of scientific and technical information.
Contract work will occur in Utica, New York, through July 31, 2023.
The Air Force Installation Contracting Agency received two proposals for the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity and the service branch obligated $1.6 million in fiscal 2016 and 2017 research and development funds at the time of award.
CSIAC serves as DoD’s information analysis center and consolidates the Data and Analysis Center for Software, Information Assurance Technology and Modeling & Simulation IACs.
The DTIC-sponsored center features a Knowledge Management and Information Sharing technical area.
Quanterion to Help Manage DoD Cyber & Info Analysis Center
Quanterion Solutions has won a potential six-year, $47.6 million contract from the U.S. Air Force to perform basic operations support at the Defense Department‘s Cyber Security and Information Systems Information Analysis Center.
DoD said Thursday Quanterion will help the Defense Technical Information Center to manage DoD services, databases, systems or networks for the collection, storage, retrieval and dissemination of scientific and technical information.
Contract work will occur in Utica, New York, through July 31, 2023.
The Air Force Installation Contracting Agency received two proposals for the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity and the service branch obligated $1.6 million in fiscal 2016 and 2017 research and development funds at the time of award.
CSIAC serves as DoD’s information analysis center and consolidates the Data and Analysis Center for Software, Information Assurance Technology and Modeling & Simulation IACs.
The DTIC-sponsored center features a Knowledge Management and Information Sharing technical area.