Raytheon will combine its managed security services with CyberSponse-made automated incident response and security orchestration tools in an effort to help customers automatically detect and respond to cyber threats.
Both companies aim to help current security operations centers gather data and perform incident response actions at a faster rate through the partnership, Raytheon said Tuesday.
Mark Orlando, chief technology officer of Raytheon’s managed security services unit, said the integrated offering will allow human defenders to hunt for sophisticated and evolving threats.
The SOC orchestration method works to automate incident response tasks across a variety of case management and point security products, Raytheon noted.
CyberSponse’ Operations Platform is designed to automate security tools within an incident management console.
Raytheon to Integrate CyberSponse Platform With Managed Security Service
