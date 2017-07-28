NASA has rescheduled the launch of a Boeing-built communications satellite from Aug. 3 to Aug. 20 after an antenna was damaged during launch preparation activities, SpaceNews reported Thursday.
The space agency authorized Boeing to replace one of the Tracking and Data Relay Satellite M’s two S-band antennas built to support satellite tracking, telemetry and command.
Greg Williams, deputy associate administrator for policy and plans at NASA’s human exploration and operations mission directorate, implied that a crane operation issue during final closeout activities on July 14 caused damage to spacecraft antenna.
The TDRS-M satellite will launch from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida, atop a United Launch Alliance-built Atlas V rocket.
NASA awarded Boeing a contract in 2007 to build three geostationary orbit satellites and TDRS-M is the final satellite in the series.
Report: NASA Moves Launch Date for Boeing-Built Comms Satellite to Aug. 20
NASA has rescheduled the launch of a Boeing-built communications satellite from Aug. 3 to Aug. 20 after an antenna was damaged during launch preparation activities, SpaceNews reported Thursday.
The space agency authorized Boeing to replace one of the Tracking and Data Relay Satellite M’s two S-band antennas built to support satellite tracking, telemetry and command.
Greg Williams, deputy associate administrator for policy and plans at NASA’s human exploration and operations mission directorate, implied that a crane operation issue during final closeout activities on July 14 caused damage to spacecraft antenna.
The TDRS-M satellite will launch from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida, atop a United Launch Alliance-built Atlas V rocket.
NASA awarded Boeing a contract in 2007 to build three geostationary orbit satellites and TDRS-M is the final satellite in the series.