Rockwell Collins has landed a three-year contract from the Eglin Air Force Base’s Common Range Integrated Instrumentation System program office to provide field, repair and security support services for the CRIIS program.
The company said Tuesday it will also perform quarterly reviews and update CRIIS security controls in an effort to ensure the system complies with Security Technical Implementation Guides.
CRIIS is designed to replace the Advanced Range Data System installed at U.S. military test ranges and support multiple platforms such as fifth-generation aircraft.
Troy Brunk, vice president and general manager of Rockwell Collins’ communication, navigation and electronic warfare solutions unit, said the company will conduct periodic system updates under the program’s risk management framework process as part of the interim contractor support contract.
“RMF provides a disciplined and structured process to integrate information security and risk management activities,” Brunk added.
Rockwell Collins will also work with the Defense Department test and training range personnel to complete multiple independent levels of security certifications and help fulfill DoD’s security operational requirements under the program.
Rockwell Collins to Extend Test Range Instrumentation Support for US Military
