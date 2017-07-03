Saab has secured a potential $147.3 million contract from the Swedish Defense Materiel Administration to carry out modification and upgrade work on Gavle-class corvettes for the Swedish marine.
The contract covers life-extension services to HMS Gavle and HMS Sundsvall and a general inspection after both vessels have been in service for six years, Saab said Friday.
Gunnar Wieslander, senior vice president and head of Saab’s Kockums business area, said the company aims to equip the corvettes with a new combat system.
Sweden’s corvettes are designed to support air defense, anti-submarine warfare and surface combat missions.
Saab will perform contract work at its Karlskrona- and Jarfalla-based facilities through 2020.
Saab Lands $147M Swedish Corvette Ship Upgrade Contract
