Samsung-Intelligent Decisions Team to Supply Tablets to USAF Bases Worldwide

Samsung‘s U.S.-based electronics unit and its partner Intelligent Decisions have received a contract from the U.S. Air Force to supply tablets to the military branch’s facilities around the world.
Intelligent Decisions said Wednesday it will help deliver Samsung-made Galaxy Tab S2 devices for Air Force technicians to view digitized technical orders, manuals and parts databases that support maintenance operations and aircraft repairs.
The Air Force will adopt the technology to also help personnel access the Air Force Enhanced Technical Information Management System portal.
John Curtis, vice president of sales at Samsung Electronics America, said the S2’s KNOX mobile enterprise security platform is designed to comply with military security and network compatibility standards.
Intelligent Decisions noted the service branch conducted atmosphere, multiple decompression and temperature tests on S2 units as part of the certification process for the e-Tools program.
The tablets have also met the service branch’s requirements for flight line use and received a Trade Agreements Act certification.
