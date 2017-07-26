Sera-Brynn has been accredited as an independent third party assessment organization under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program.
Sera-Brynn Becomes Certified FedRAMP Third Party Assessor
Sera-Brynn has been accredited as an independent third party assessment organization under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program.
The 3PAO certification authorizes Sera-Brynn to evaluate cloud service providers’ compliance with FedRAMP requirements, the cybersecurity audit and advisory firm said Tuesday.
Heather Engel, Sera-Brynn chief strategy officer, said the 3PAO designation will help the company expand its service offerings and customer base.
To become a certified 3PAO, assessors must show knowledge of cloud-based systems and assessment procedures as well as obtain ISO/IEC 17020:2012 certification from the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation.