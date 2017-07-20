Sierra Nevada Corp. has chosen United Launch Alliance‘s Atlas V rocket to launch spacecraft SNC has built to supply cargo to the International Space Station as part of the Cargo Resupply Services 2 contract with NASA.
ULA said Wednesday it will provide launch support to the Dream Chaser spacecraft for SNC’s first two cargo resupply missions that are scheduled to occur in 2020 and 2021.
Last year, NASA awarded SNC, Orbital ATK and SpaceX contracts worth up to $14 billion to deliver cargo and provide disposal services to ISS within a six-year period.
Mark Sirangelo, corporate vice president of SNC’s space systems business area, said the company selected Atlas V based on the availability and schedule performance of the rocket.
SNC has been developing Dream Chaser for more than 10 years, which include six years under NASA’s Commercial Crew Program.
Sierra Nevada Picks ULA’s Atlas V Rocket to Launch ISS Cargo Delivery Spacecraft
Sierra Nevada Corp. has chosen United Launch Alliance‘s Atlas V rocket to launch spacecraft SNC has built to supply cargo to the International Space Station as part of the Cargo Resupply Services 2 contract with NASA.
ULA said Wednesday it will provide launch support to the Dream Chaser spacecraft for SNC’s first two cargo resupply missions that are scheduled to occur in 2020 and 2021.
Last year, NASA awarded SNC, Orbital ATK and SpaceX contracts worth up to $14 billion to deliver cargo and provide disposal services to ISS within a six-year period.
Mark Sirangelo, corporate vice president of SNC’s space systems business area, said the company selected Atlas V based on the availability and schedule performance of the rocket.
SNC has been developing Dream Chaser for more than 10 years, which include six years under NASA’s Commercial Crew Program.