Sikorsky, Kaan Air, StarFlight Enter $50M Agreement to Refurbish Black Hawk Helicopters in Australia

Lockheed Martin‘s Sikorsky subsidiary, Kaan Air Australia and StarFlight Australia have entered a $50 million agreement to refurbish up to 20 ex-U.S. military UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters in Australia.
Sikorsky will initially refurbish and maintain 10 Black Hawks in Brisbane as part of the agreement, which includes an option for 10 more helicopters, Lockheed said Thursday.
StarFlight Australia, a joint venture of Kaan Air and LifeFlight, will operate the aircraft to perform aerial firebombing, emergency services and disaster relief operations in Australia.
“The helicopters are being purchased by an Australian company, will be registered in Australia and most importantly, will be fully maintained and supported in Australia by the helicopter [original equipment manufacturer] Sikorsky and its supply chain commitment,” said John Skeen, CEO of Kaan Air Australia and StarFlight Australia.
The three-month refurbishment program will cover new engines, gear boxes, a helicopter terrain awareness and warning system and general overhaul, Lockheed noted.
