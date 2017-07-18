Sikorsky Taps Kaman to Manufacture Black Hawk Cockpits

Lockheed Martin‘s Sikorsky subsidiary has awarded a five-year contract to Kaman to produce cockpits for two variants of the H-60 Black Hawk helicopter.
Kaman said Monday its aerospace business will build model cockpits at a company facility in Jacksonville, Florida, for integration into UH-60M multimission helicopters and HH-60M medical evacuation mission units from 2018 through 2022.
“Kaman is honored to be Sikorsky’s primary supplier of American made H-60 cockpits in support of U.S. armed forces and allied militaries around the world,” said Neal Keating, chairman, president and CEO at Kaman.
The contract also covers final assembly, metal part manufacturing and procurement of composite parts, flight control mechanisms, hardware and other associated parts.
Kaman will also acquire and integrate specified flight safety components under the agreement.
Sikorsky was awarded a potential $5.2 billion contract in late June to manufacture a total of 257 UH-60M and HH-60M helicopters for the U.S. Army and foreign military sales customers.
Kaman said it has supplied Sikorsky with more than 1,200 H-60 cockpits since 2004.
