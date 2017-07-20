Splunk Study: Lack of Visibility, Siloed Systems Impact Public Sector Execs’ Confidence in IT Operations

A new Splunk study has found that at least 60 percent of information technology executives in the public sector said they are less confident in executing tasks in various areas of IT operations than they did in the past year.
Those areas include management of complexity and scale of IT operations, immediate identification of root causes of failure, the need to ensure efficiency in IT operations and migration of applications and workloads to the cloud, Splunk said Wednesday.
The company commissioned the Ponemon Institute to conduct an online poll of 1,227 government IT leaders in May for the 2017 Splunk Public Sector IT Operations Survey.
Seventy-two percent of respondents said they are in a “constant reactive state” due to siloed IT platforms and lack of capability to integrate those technologies, while 73 percent of IT managers said the lack of visibility is one of the major threats to service delivery operations.
“There’s no question that a lack of visibility is a major factor shaking the confidence of IT operations staff and management,” said Kevin Davis, vice president of public sector at Splunk.
“A majority of IT decision makers do not think or are unsure if challenges such as IT troubleshooting, service monitoring, security and business and mission analytics can be addressed using a single set of data.”
The survey also found that IT professionals take an average of 44 hours to address an IT system outage and need to employ 12.5 personnel in order to restore operations following a disruption.
Splunk also noted that 46 percent of respondents said they plan to boost spending on DevOps over the next year, while others cited machine learning tools and network visibility as factors that could help advance future IT operations.
