SSL to Help Build DigitalGlobe’s Earth-Observation Satellite Constellation; Richard White Comments

A MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates subsidiary has received a firm-fixed-price contract to build satellites for DigitalGlobe’s WorldView Legion satellite constellation designed to collect Earth imaging data.
Space Systems Loral will produce the low-Earth orbit satellites at its Palo Alto, California-based facility, SSL said Thursday.
Richard White, president of SSL’s government systems business, said the contract seeks to demonstrate the company’s experience in Earth observation satellites and capability to deliver end-to-end platforms across ground, space and analytics areas.
The WorldView Legion constellation is designed to replace DigitalGlobe’s GeoEye-1, WorldView-1 and WorldView-2 satellites as well as generate Earth imagery every 20 to 30 minutes.
SSL plans to launch the first satellite in 2020.
The contract came five months after MDA agreed to buy DigitalGlobe through an estimated $3.6 billion transaction.
