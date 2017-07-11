State Dept OKs $58M Sale of BAE-Built Missile Warning Systems to Netherlands

The State Department has given the Netherlands the green light to buy BAE Systems-built AN/AAR-57A(V)7 Common Missile Warning Systems and related support services under a potential $58.2 million foreign military sales agreement.
The Netherlands requested to procure 32 CMWS for integration onto the country’s fleet of AH-64D Apache helicopters, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said Monday.
The FMS transaction also includes mission equipment, navigation and communication equipment, ground support tools, hardware, maintenance work orders, technical assistance, publications, logistics and training support services.
BAE will serve as principal contractor in the transaction that seeks to help the European country build up its homeland defense, support coalition operations and prevent regional threats.
AN/AAR-57 CMWS works to provide missile warning, hostile fire indication and data recording capabilities for fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft.
