Steve Gizinski
Inmarsat has entered testing stages for a new modem that will work to provide L-band connectivity in-flight.
Steve Gizinski, vice president of special programs at Inmarsat’s government business unit, wrote in a blog post published Thursday that the company expects to demonstrate the WiSL Aero Modem at an operational level “soon.”
The modem is designed to integrate existing SwiftBroadband equipment with additional appliance to deliver in-flight connectivity and require minimum aircraft modification, Gizinski noted.
WiSL Aero Modem is an application of Inmarsat’s Wideband Streaming L-band service, which utilizes the company’s L-band space and ground network to meet the military’s intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, process, exploitation and dissemination needs.
The new modem is part of Inmarsat’s push to develop offerings that “maximize” the use of existing technology, according to Gizinski.
Steve Gizinski: Inmarsat Develops L-band Offering for In-Flight Connectivity
Steve Gizinski
Inmarsat has entered testing stages for a new modem that will work to provide L-band connectivity in-flight.
Steve Gizinski, vice president of special programs at Inmarsat’s government business unit, wrote in a blog post published Thursday that the company expects to demonstrate the WiSL Aero Modem at an operational level “soon.”
The modem is designed to integrate existing SwiftBroadband equipment with additional appliance to deliver in-flight connectivity and require minimum aircraft modification, Gizinski noted.
WiSL Aero Modem is an application of Inmarsat’s Wideband Streaming L-band service, which utilizes the company’s L-band space and ground network to meet the military’s intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, process, exploitation and dissemination needs.
The new modem is part of Inmarsat’s push to develop offerings that “maximize” the use of existing technology, according to Gizinski.