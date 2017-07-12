Seattle-based enterprise software provider Taqtile has teamed up with Booz Allen Hamilton to facilitate the delivery of its mixed-reality platform to the Defense Department.
Taqtile’s Manifest works to help users carry out complex tasks, provide them visibility into an organization’s assets, collaboration efforts and field operations as well as record, demonstrate and communicate processes with other field workers and inspectors, Taqtile said Tuesday.
“Manifest holds great promise for any organization with a large number of distributed personnel that perform complex tasks and require ongoing certification,” said Dirck Schou, co-founder of Taqtile.
Manifest is designed to support virtual reality across mobile and desktop platforms and is designed for use with Microsoft’s HoloLens, Windows Universal and Mixed Reality offerings.
“Maintaining high system readiness is of paramount importance to the nation’s defense, and we are proud to work with Taqtile and Microsoft to bring mixed reality to the defense maintenance enterprise,” said Munjeet Singh, vice president of strategic innovation group at Booz Allen.
Taqtile, Booz Allen Forge Mixed Reality Tech Deployment Partnership
