Thales’ Data Security Platform Adds New Encryption, Tokenization, Key Mgmt Functions

Thales has updated its data security management platform with new encryption, tokenization and key management features.
The company said Wednesday the latest version of its Vormetric Data Security Manager provides support for the Vormetric Transparent Encryption Live Data Transformation tool, which is designed to lessen downtime during efforts to re-key and transform encrypted data.
Thales also introduced the Vormetric Tokenization Server that works to support data tokenization and offer dynamic data masking.
Peter Galvin, vice president of strategy for Thales’ eSecurity business unit, said the company’s offerings are designed to deliver data security and encryption management support to organizations that operate in multi-cloud environments.
The Vormetric DSM updates are now available for users of Microsoft‘s Azure cloud and Amazon Web Services‘ cloud platform, Thales noted.
