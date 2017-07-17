TSI to Supply Testing Equipment for Army Respiratory Protective Devices

TSI has received a $13 million contract to supply protection assessment test systems for the U.S. Army to evaluate respiratory protective devices that soldiers use.
The company said Thursday it will provide PortaCount 8020M systems to support the donning and fitting of chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense gas masks for Army personnel.
Troy Tillman, business director of TSI, said the company has supplied PATS testing instruments to the service branch for over 20 years in an effort to help U.S. soldiers avoid exposure to chemical warfare.
The CBRN Mask Protection Assessment Test System is designed to measure the fit factor of worn masks to help determine the optimum size of the protective devices for users.
TSI will also deliver spare parts and perform upgrades to the service branch’s calibration facilities under the contract.
