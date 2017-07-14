Unisys Introduces IT Services Suite to Support Agencies’ Digital Govt Efforts

Unisys has unveiled a set of software and information technology service offerings designed to support digital transformation programs of government agencies at both state and local levels.
The Digital Government Accelerators family of IT services works to help agencies facilitate delivery of digital services to citizens through migration of applications and data to cloud environments and establishment of a collaborative work environment for agency employees, Unisys said Thursday.
“The first wave of digital government generated case studies on how government can cut costs and better serve citizens,” said Mark Forman, global head of public sector at Unisys.
“The current wave must build on that knowledge by providing a secure and responsive citizen experience at the point of service, while also cutting the cost of government in line with today’s budget pressures,” he added.
The company’s service offerings under the Digital Government Accelerators suite work to support agencies across three areas such as cloud deployment, optimization of digital services as well as permitting, licensing and compliance processes.
