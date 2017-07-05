Unisys to Help Update New Zealand’s Driver & Vehicle Registry Platform

Unisys has received a five-year contract to help New Zealand’s transport agency update a driver and vehicle registry platform through the use of an “agile” software development approach.
The company said Wednesday it will support NZTA’s Registry Suite — a group of systems for vehicle and driver safety programs — and transition to a cloud-based, agile delivery environment.
Mark Forman, vice president of Unisys’ global public sector business, said the company and the agency collaborate in efforts to deliver services to New Zealand’s citizens.
Unisys worked to reduce the time to implement a legislative change in NZTA’s registry system from six months to three by using the AB Suite application development software and agile development methodology as well as co-locating NZTA and Unisys teams.
The new system uses Unisys’ software-based Virtual Private Cloud data center to allocate a pool of shared computing resources within a public cloud environment and support automated application deployment.
