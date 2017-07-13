Visual Awareness Technologies and Consulting has implemented a common database builder system at multiple facilities of the Special Operations Command and other government agencies.
VATC said Wednesday the U.S. Air Force and Army will use the CDB Builder tool to conduct training and mission planning activities at various sites in Florida and Tennessee.
Sara Moola, co-founder and CEO of VATC, said the technology is designed to help users obtain a common operational picture and visualize the impact of special operations in real time.
CDB Builder works to generate a configurable three-dimensional map of the world that can represent various conditions and visualizations such as night vision, radar and forward-looking infrared views as well as computer-generated forces.
The tool is a component of the VATC EPIC Ready platform built to support mission readiness activities using tools such as a planning and analysis system as well as a digital media replicator.
VATC added the open-standard geospatial database tool helps users rehearse and plan mission activities through synthetic visualization
The company also installed the CDB Builder on a government facility that manufactures three-dimensional visualization databases to aid simulated training exercises performed with special operations forces.
VATC Installs Common Database Builder Tech at SOCOM, Govt Facilities
