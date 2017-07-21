Veracity Industrial Networks has completed the first phase of a software-defined networking infrastructure under an Energy Department project that aims to boost industrial network security.
The company said Thursday DOE’s Chess Master initiative seeks to research, build, test and commercialize security validation and policy enforcement applications that can integrate with a flow controller to manage all field networks.
Paul Myer, CEO of Veracity Industrial Networks, said the company works to develop an operational technology network platform in an effort to help strengthen the cybersecurity of industrial networks.
DOE collaborates with Veracity in efforts to defend U.S. networks from malware threats, physical system disruption and black out technologies.
Veracity also teamed up with Ameren, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories and Sempra Energy to integrate security applications into industrial networks.
Veracity Supplies Initial SDN Tech for DOE Network Security Program
