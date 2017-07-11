Virginia Opts Into FirstNet’s Public Safety Broadband Network Program; Gov. Terry McAuliffe Comments

The Commonwealth of Virginia has accepted AT&T and the First Responder Network Authority’s plan to provide a wireless broadband network for the state’s first responders.
AT&T said Monday Gov. Terry McAuliffe will hold a letter signing ceremony on Tuesday at FirstNet headquarters in Reston.
“I am proud that Virginia is the first state in the nation to opt in to this program that will help our first responders communicate during times of emergency,” McAuliffe stated.
Under the program, FirstNet and AT&T will build, operate, maintain and finance a wireless network for Virginia’s public safety community over the next 25 years.
FirstNet held more than 90 meetings with Virginia officials and public safety personnel since 2013 to gain input on the state’s unique communication requirements.
The FirstNet broadband offering will deliver voice and data support to Virginia’s first responders through AT&T’s existing nationwide long-term evolution network.
The wireless network is designed to integrate with Next Generation 9-1-1 networks and smart city technology.
