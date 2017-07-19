VSE has secured contracts worth potentially $46.2 million in total to provide a range of technical and program support services to Defense Department customers.
The company said Tuesday it received a potential three-year, $17.8 million task order through the U.S. Army‘s Rapid Response Third Generation contract, or R23G, to deliver support services for Army Reserve Command’s equipment, engineering, maintenance and logistics readiness program.
The Naval Sea Systems Command also awarded VSE multiple delivery orders valued at $14.9 million in total to provide maritime program support to four customer countries under the foreign military sales program.
VSE’s Akimeka subsidiary was given a potential $7.7 million follow-on subcontract to deliver information technology services in support of the Army Resiliency Directorate’s Army Substance Abuse Program.
VSE also landed a task order through the company’s spot under the Army R23G contract to perform technical data, engineering support and configuration management for various military tactical vehicles and equipment.
VSE Receives US Military Orders to Provide Technical, Program Support Services
