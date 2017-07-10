The Department of Homeland Security has licensed a network flow analysis platform to Atlanta-based information technology company zSofTech as part of a transition-to-market program managed by DHS’ science and technology directorate.
DHS said Friday the Energy Department‘s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory developed the Network FLOW AnalyzER software application to inspect internet protocol in real time and help network administrators avoid cyber attacks.
“The FLOWER transition is the second cyber product that S&T has commercialized during the past three months through its Transition to Practice Program, which identifies promising cybersecurity technologies for further development and transition to the commercial marketplace,” said William Bryan, DHS acting undersecretary for science and technology
ZSofTech aims to integrate FLOWER into its cloud and high-performance computing products.
DHS S&T chooses eight cybersecurity technologies from federally funded laboratories, universities and research and development centers each year for a 36-month commercialization effort under the TTP program.
The program also facilitates “Demonstration Day” events across the U.S. to showcase the technologies to companies and start the transition process.
ZSofTech Gains License to Network Flow Analysis Tech via DHS Program
