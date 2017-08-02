AECOM‘s URS Federal Services subsidiary has received a potential five-year, $69.4 million contract to provide laboratory support services and help manage operations at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Work covers lab maintenance, support and operational services as well as professional and technical support for the center’s scientific research and engineering analysis, test and evaluation activities, NASA said Wednesday.
The cost-plus-fixed-fee contract has a two-month phase-in period that begins Wednesday along with two base years and three option years.
URS Federal Services will also support ground and advanced exploration systems, space technology mission directorate programs and Kennedy spaceport customers.
NASA added the contract includes an option for additional ‘flex’ work hours.
AECOM Subsidiary Lands $69M NASA Lab Operations Support Contract
