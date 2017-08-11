Aerojet Rocketdyne tested the fourth and final RS-25 engine controller needed for NASA’s Space Launch System.
The company said Wednesday the testing for the fourth RS-25 controller was done at Stennis Space Center, which follows the third controller test done in July to check engine thrust and mixture ratio precision.
The four RS-25 engines are designed to provide above two million pounds of thrust for the first stage of SLS, Aerojet Rocketdyne added.
Dan Adamski, RS-25 program director at Aerojet Rocketdyne, expressed that the upgraded engines are just an example of U.S. preparation for a new course of deep space exploration.
SLS will embark on its first mission called Exploration Mission-1 over a three-week period in 2019.
Aerojet Rocketdyne Tests 4th RS-25 Engine Controller for NASA Space Launch System
Aerojet Rocketdyne tested the fourth and final RS-25 engine controller needed for NASA’s Space Launch System.
The company said Wednesday the testing for the fourth RS-25 controller was done at Stennis Space Center, which follows the third controller test done in July to check engine thrust and mixture ratio precision.
The four RS-25 engines are designed to provide above two million pounds of thrust for the first stage of SLS, Aerojet Rocketdyne added.
Dan Adamski, RS-25 program director at Aerojet Rocketdyne, expressed that the upgraded engines are just an example of U.S. preparation for a new course of deep space exploration.
SLS will embark on its first mission called Exploration Mission-1 over a three-week period in 2019.