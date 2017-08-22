Aerojet Rocketdyne will provide propulsion system support to aid Northrop Grumman‘s technology maturation and risk reduction efforts under the U.S. Air Force‘s Ground-Based Strategic Deterrent intercontinentinal ballistic missile program.
Sacramento, California-based Aerojet Rocketdyne said Monday it will study propulsion options and develop early designs that meet Northrop’s ICBM configurations.
The Air Force awarded a $349.1 million contract to Boeing and a $328.6 million contract to Northrop on Monday for the GBSD program’s three-year technology maturation and risk reduction phase.
The partnership will build on Aerojet Rocketdyne’s support for Northrop in the sustainment of Minuteman III ICBMs that GBSD is slated to replace.
Aerojet Rocketdyne to Support Northrop’s Ground-Based ICBM Risk Reduction Work
