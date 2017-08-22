A business unit of Airbus Group has landed $34.5 million contract modification to continue logistics and sustainment support for the U.S. Army‘s UH-72 Lakota light utility helicopters.
The Defense Department said Monday Airbus’ helicopters business will perform work in Grand Prairie, Texas, through April 30, 2018.
The Army Contracting Command obligated the full amount of the modification from the military branch’s fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance funds.
Airbus Helicopters, formerly called American Eurocopter, developed UH-72A to support homeland security missions such as search and rescue, reconnaissance, surveillance and medical evacuation operations.
Airbus Unit to Continue Army UH-72 Helicopter Logistics, Sustainment Support
A business unit of Airbus Group has landed $34.5 million contract modification to continue logistics and sustainment support for the U.S. Army‘s UH-72 Lakota light utility helicopters.
The Defense Department said Monday Airbus’ helicopters business will perform work in Grand Prairie, Texas, through April 30, 2018.
The Army Contracting Command obligated the full amount of the modification from the military branch’s fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance funds.
Airbus Helicopters, formerly called American Eurocopter, developed UH-72A to support homeland security missions such as search and rescue, reconnaissance, surveillance and medical evacuation operations.