American Electric Power has awarded a contract to Vencore‘s research arm to provide continuous monitoring service in support of AEP’s advanced metering infrastructure.
Vencore Labs will pilot its SecureSmart platform that will work monitor and analyze AEP’s wireless field networks; boost visibility into system operations; and optimize the electric utility company’s capacity to protect its AMI and distribution automation systems, Vencore said Monday.
SecureSmart is designed to use a ground truth sensor-based architecture and a suite of applications to address recurring system operation issues.
The network intrusion detection service also works to deliver real-time network health, anomaly detection, threat analysis and visualization support.
American Electric Power Taps Vencore to Provide Infrastructure Monitoring Service
American Electric Power has awarded a contract to Vencore‘s research arm to provide continuous monitoring service in support of AEP’s advanced metering infrastructure.
Vencore Labs will pilot its SecureSmart platform that will work monitor and analyze AEP’s wireless field networks; boost visibility into system operations; and optimize the electric utility company’s capacity to protect its AMI and distribution automation systems, Vencore said Monday.
SecureSmart is designed to use a ground truth sensor-based architecture and a suite of applications to address recurring system operation issues.
The network intrusion detection service also works to deliver real-time network health, anomaly detection, threat analysis and visualization support.